Azerbaijan reports 350 more coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 108 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

As many as 350 patients have recovered, and three others have died, the headquarters informed.

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 334,647, with 326,619 recoveries and 4,936 deaths. Currently, 3,092 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,331 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,559,951.

News.Az