Azerbaijan reports 535 more COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 321 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 535 patients have recovered and 8 others have died.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 29,633, with 22,082 recoveries and 408 deaths.

As many as 7,143 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 8,433 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 676,252.

News.Az

