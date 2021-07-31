Azerbaijan reports 633 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 633 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

As many as 174 patients have recovered, one patient has died, the headquarters informed.

The virus case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 343,849, with 332,926 recoveries and 5,023 deaths. Currently, some 5,900 patients are receiving treatment.

