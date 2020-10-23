Azerbaijan reports 803 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 803 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 48,221, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The headquarters said 212 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 40,831.

The country's death rises to 656, with 8 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 6,734.

Over the past day, 9,951 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,270,144.

