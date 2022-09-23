Azerbaijan reports growth in finances allocated to fixed capital in non-oil-gas sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the 8 months of this year, the volume of the finances allocated to the fixed capital in the non-oil-gas sector in Azerbaijan increased by 22.5 percent, compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that this is an important indicator for sustainable economic growth and business activity.

“In January-August of 2021, the figure was 11.3% lower than in the same period of 2020,” he added.

News.Az