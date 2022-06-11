Azerbaijan represented at Int’l Biennale “Revelations” with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is represented, for the first time, at the 5th International Biennale “Revelations” on craft and creation, which brought together over 500 participants from 33 countries at the famous Grand Palais Éphemère before the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The opening of the Azerbaijani stand, arranged with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, took place at the 5th International Biennale “Revelations” on craft and creation, held at the famous Grand Palais Éphemère. The phenomenal work “Day and Night” by Elvin Nabizade is shown at the Azerbaijani stand.

President of the 5th International Biennale “Revelations” on craft and creation and the Federation of Ateliers d'Art de France Aude Tahon said she was glad about Azerbaijan’s participation in the project. She noted that the primary objective of the International Biennale “Revelations” was to reveal and promote talents in the field of artistic creativity. Giving information about the other salons on decorative art arranged by the Federation of Ateliers d'Art de France, Aude Tahon expressed her wish to see Azerbaijan in these salons too. Underscoring, “Professions of art are best attendants in this uneasy world. As places of full optimist, sustainable life and creativity, these professions are carriers of hope, imagination and joy”, Tahon said such salons of creativity and craftsmanship with broad artistic scale were a place of international dialogue.

“Looking at only the picture of the artwork “Day and Night” demonstrated here, we were amazed, and took much interest in seeing the artwork itself and the material it was made of. Today, this artwork makes our salon honorable. I am sure, through this work, visitors would discover Azerbaijan more profoundly,” said the president of the Federation of Ateliers d'Art de France.

Sculptor Elvin Nabizade said he was proud to participate in such a biennale. “In the contemporary world, existing perturbations and complex events, as well as the pandemic have weakened the spirit of art to certain degree in creative people. I want to thank the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its leadership for reviving my creative spirit by their initiative and support, and for giving me a chance to participate in such a grandiose biennale,” said Nabizade.

Providing information about his work, the author, saying that the installation “Day and Night” was of dual nature, underscored that it was interactive. He mentioned that by walking around the work, visitors would become its part and feel it more profoundly.

The installation “Day and Night” draws attention to the pollution of the environment, and issues related to combatting plastic waste, one of the most important issues of the contemporary world.

