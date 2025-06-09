Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan represented at UN Ocean Conference 2025

  • World
  • Share
Azerbaijan represented at UN Ocean Conference 2025
Photo: APA

Azerbaijan has been represented at the UN Ocean Conference 2025, jointly organized by France and Costa Rica, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Leyla Abdullayeva shared on her X account, News.Az reports.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan. It is now time to mobilize all parties and accelerate actions to protect the ocean and use it sustainably!" – the post stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      