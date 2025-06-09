Azerbaijan represented at UN Ocean Conference 2025
Azerbaijan has been represented at the UN Ocean Conference 2025, jointly organized by France and Costa Rica, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Leyla Abdullayeva shared on her X account, News.Az reports.
"It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan. It is now time to mobilize all parties and accelerate actions to protect the ocean and use it sustainably!" – the post stated.