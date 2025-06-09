Azerbaijan represented at UN Ocean Conference 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been represented at the UN Ocean Conference 2025, jointly organized by France and Costa Rica, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Leyla Abdullayeva shared on her X account, News.Az reports.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan. It is now time to mobilize all parties and accelerate actions to protect the ocean and use it sustainably!" – the post stated.

News.Az