Azerbaijan resettles 54 more families in liberated Khojali District

Azerbaijan has resettled another 54 families in the country’s Khojali District following its liberation from Armenian occupation.

As part of the “Great Return” state program, 27 families (116 individuals) have moved to the village of Shushakand and another 27 families (117 individuals) to Tazabina, News.Az reports.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support and praised the Azerbaijani army for liberating the formerly occupied territories.

More than 50,000 people are now living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons returning to their homes, as well as employees involved in restoration and construction projects. The population also includes public sector workers and specialists in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az