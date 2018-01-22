Azerbaijan restricts right of 14,000 debtors to leave the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting was held in the Ministry of Justice with the participation of all local bodies of executive services, as well as heads of the relevant departments of the ministry, to discuss the work done last year in the field of execution of judgments and other decisions, and also forthcoming tasks.

Deputy Justice Minister Vilayat Zahirov, who opened the event, said the importance of the execution of court verdicts in the effective implementation of justice, noting that the measures taken to improve the execution serve to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, APA reports.

Then the chief of the main executive office - chief executive official Nuraddin Mustafayev delivered a report.

He noted that as a manifestation of public confidence in courts, the increase in the number of cases considered in recent years has led to a significant increase in the volume of work in executive service.

The number of works executed in 2017 has reached 60% and exceeded 415,000, while above 562 million manats were paid to individuals, legal entities and the state budget, including tax debt. In addition, about 125 million manats were paid to the claimants on alimony works in the reporting period. Some 4,245 persons who were biased in the implementation of executive documents, failed to fulfill legal requirements of the executive officials, were brought to administrative responsibility, while 2,878 persons were arrested by the courts in administrative order and 391 criminal cases were initiated.

Moreover, over 14,000 debtors were temporarily restricted the right to leave the country, while restrictions of 3,410 were eliminated for executing a court decision. Electronic service is provided for citizens to know about the existence of such restrictions (http://exidmet.justice.gov.az/WebForms/VVA_13.aspx). The number of use of this service increased by 66 percent to about 1.3 million last year.

News.Az

News.Az