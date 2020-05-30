Azerbaijan reveals 257 new coronavirus cases, 202 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 257 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 202 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

Three patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 5,246, with 3,327 recoveries and 61 deaths.

Some 1,858 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 58 are in severe and 68 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 294,264 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

