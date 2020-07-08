Azerbaijan reveals 542 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 542 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 465 virus infected people have recovered and 9 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 21,916 cases, with 13,100 recoveries and 274 deaths.

Some 8,542 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

A total of 537,230 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az