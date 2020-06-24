Azerbaijan reveals 590 new coronavirus cases
- 24 Jun 2020 19:08
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 149626
- Society
Azerbaijan has recorded 590 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.
Another 265 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 14,305, with 7768 recoveries and 174 deaths.
So far, a total of 441,961 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.
News.Az