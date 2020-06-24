Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals 590 new coronavirus cases

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan reveals 590 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has recorded 590 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Another 265 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 14,305, with 7768 recoveries and 174 deaths.

 So far, a total of 441,961 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      