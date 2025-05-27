Azerbaijan reveals amount of funds allocated from state budget for COP29 last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last year, 10 million manats were spent from the state budget of Azerbaijan on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), this was reflected in the Annual Report on the Implementation of the 2024 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising held today, News.Az reports.

It was noted that 4.5 million manats were allocated for the Investment Promotion Forum and other promotional events, 3.5 million manats for the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, 2.6 million manats for the 11th Global Baku Forum, 2.3 million manats for the Kharibulbul International Music Festival, and 1 million manats for the 3rd meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in the Swiss Confederation.

The budget allocation for other events was less than 1 million manat.

It should be noted that a total of 195.9 million manat was used from the 2024 state budget for international, national and other similar events.

