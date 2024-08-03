Azerbaijan reveals amount of weapons and ordnances spotted recently in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of weapons and ordnances spotted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan since July 27 has been revealed, said the country's Interior Ministry.

Besides, two explosive substances, two kilograms of explosives, 126 kilograms of gunpowder, 11 fireworks, one fixed radio unit, three MUV (Mechanical Blasting Unit) explosives, one loudspeaker, one silencer, one surveillance camera, 611 ammunition clips, 75,532 various caliber bullets, and other ordnances have been also seized in Khankendi in the reporting period.Additionally, two grenades were seized in Asgaran settlement of the Khojaly district, one automatic weapon and seven grenades in the Shusha district, while six automatic weapons, three rifles, 36 grenades, six machine guns, one night vision device, one scope, five bayonets, 12 UZRGMs (Unified Modernized Hand Grenade Fuses), 25 ammunition clips, and 1,175 various caliber bullets in the Khojavend district.

News.Az