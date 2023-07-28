Azerbaijan reveals funds to be spent on restoration of its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of funds spent on restoration of the Azerbaijani liberated territories from Armenian occupation will reach 12 billion manat ($7 billion) by the end of this year, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov said, News.az reports.

He made the remark in a meeting with the country's leading companies, who are donors and partners of the organizer of the event - the Karabakh Renaissance Foundation.

Huseynov pointed out that the liberated territories have great agricultural, economic and tourist potential and after the restoration process is completed, this potential will be widely used.

According to the report of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the results of activities for 2022, a total of 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion) have been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories over the past two years.

News.Az