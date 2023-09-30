Azerbaijan reveals number of human remains found on liberated lands - Security Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of approximately 500 military servicemen and civilians have been discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to this day, the Deputy Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Lieutenant General Sharafat Hasanov said at a farewell ceremony for the National Hero Riyad Ahmadov, News.az reports.

Hasanov noted that in the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan suffered losses of around 4,000 people.

He also emphasized that the search for persons who went missing in the first Karabakh war is still ongoing.

"In the genetic laboratory established within the framework of the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service, we have identified 25 of our martyrs. The process is still ongoing," the official added.

News.Az