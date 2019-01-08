Azerbaijan rises in Henley Passport Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens of Azerbaijan are able to travel to 66 countries visa-free, Fineko/abc.az reports.

According to the Henley Passport Index prepared by Henley & Partners, Azerbaijan's position has risen by one score in the ranking.

"Earlier this year citizens of Azerbaijan, like three months ago, have visa-free access to 66 countries. Azerbaijan rose in the passport index by one score up to 74th place among the 104 countries. A year ago Azerbaijanis could visit 63 countries of the world without a visa," the HPI report says.

In the 1st quarter of 2019 the HPI leader became Japan, whose citizens can visit 190 countries visa-free.

News.Az

News.Az