Azerbaijan rises in Henley Passport Index
Citizens of Azerbaijan are able to travel to 66 countries visa-free, Fineko/abc.az reports.
According to the Henley Passport Index prepared by Henley & Partners, Azerbaijan's position has risen by one score in the ranking.
"Earlier this year citizens of Azerbaijan, like three months ago, have visa-free access to 66 countries. Azerbaijan rose in the passport index by one score up to 74th place among the 104 countries. A year ago Azerbaijanis could visit 63 countries of the world without a visa," the HPI report says.
In the 1st quarter of
News.Az