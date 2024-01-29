Azerbaijan ‘role model’ for whole world with its multiculturalism policy: Israeli ambassador

Azerbaijan is a role model for the whole world with its multiculturalism policy, said Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event entitled “Holocaust genocide through the eyes of modern people,” which was organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, News.Az reports.

The Israeli diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan has always been an advocate for peaceful coexistence.

Expressing his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for commemorating Holocaust victims, Ambassador Deek described the event as an indicator of increased attention to tolerance.

He also highlighted the heroic fight of the Azerbaijani people against German fascism during World War II.

“We also support the fight against Islamophobia,” added the diplomat.

News.Az