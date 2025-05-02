Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss green energy project and gas supply

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Sebastian-Ioan Burduja in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The meeting focused on energy cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

"In Istanbul, we had discussions with Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja on the development of the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor Project, gas supply and other issues on the agenda of energy cooperation," Minister Shahbazov wrote on X. 


