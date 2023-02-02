Azerbaijan-Romania joint economic commission will meet this year - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Joint Economic Commission met last year, and will meet this year,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.az reports.

“So, we will intensify the work of the Commission, especially, taking into account the broad prospects for cooperation with respect to our energy agenda and in all other areas,’’ the President emphasized.

“The relations between our countries are very good and, of course, energy projects will strengthen our partnership,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az