Azerbaijan, Russia discuss bilateral cooperation

Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, who participated in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, met with Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on exploring cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, discussing the existing potential for expanding bilateral relations, and exchanging views on future projects.

The meeting also centered around Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, one of the esteemed and major global events in 2024, and Russia’s participation and representation with a pavilion at COP29.

