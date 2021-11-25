Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for further development of humanitarian cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev has met with Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

The special role of the Azerbaijani and Russian presidents in the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries at the level of strategic partnership based on friendship and good neighborliness was emphasized at the meeting.

The sides noted the importance of the humanitarian sector, which is one of the important areas of bilateral relations, and reaffirmed their mutual intentions to further promote cooperation in this area.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the issues of cooperation in the field of culture which is an important part of humanitarian relations, as well as organization of joint events in this area. The state care and attention to the Russian language and culture in Azerbaijan was hailed. It was noted that there are more than 340 schools with teaching provided in the Russian language in Azerbaijan.

The sides noted with satisfaction that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia continue.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on diaspora and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az