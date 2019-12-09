Azerbaijan, Russia expected to complete border demarcation in next 2-3 years - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The demarcation of the Azerbaijan-Russia state border is likely to be completed in the next 2-3 years, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters on Monday, AzVision.az reports.

Khalafov noted that there are no problems on this issue, the work continues successfully.

“We held a regular meeting in Moscow last month, approved further plans and once again reviewed the work done. We have already completed 30-40% of the work,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az

News.Az