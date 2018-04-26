Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran to create working group on integration of power systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Ministers of Energy of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have today met in the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan to discuss the issue of integration of electro energy systems of three countries.

The ministry told APA-Economics that creation of North-South energy corridor was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Russia Presidents in Tehran, as well as within the visit of Iranian president to Azerbaijan and relevant tasks have been given on development of cooperation in electro energy. At the same time, the head of state gave tasks at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. As a fulfillment of these tasks, signing of the agreement between Azerenerji and TAVANIR is one of the next steps towards integration of electro energy systems of three countries.

Deputy Minister of Energy Natig Abbasov said that East-West energy corridor has been transporting energy to Georgia and turkey for three years. Existing opportunities in energy export among Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran creates opportunities for formation of North-South energy corridor.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Iran Humayun Hayeri stressed that they are interested in integration of electro energy systems with Azerbaijan and Russia and all three countries have favorable opportunities for energy export.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Anatoly Yanovski highly assessed current cooperation in energy and underlined importance of concrete steps in this direction.

Thereafter, creation of trilateral working group on integration of electro energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia was discussed.

The working group will include six members from each side.

At the end, a protocol was signed.

News.Az

News.Az