Azerbaijan, Russia launch joint cross-border operation

Azerbaijani and Russian law-enforcement authorities have launched a joint cross-border operation called “Border-Shield”.

The operation is being held in Azerbaijan’s northern districts. Police posts are installed at the entrances to the districts, APA’s local bureau reported.



The operation, which is taking place on the basis of a joint agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia, aims to carry out complex measures to neutralize organized criminal groups and terrorists, to prevent the smuggling of drugs and weapons, as well as expose financial and material resources aimed at conducting other illegal actions.



The operation will continue until June 4.

News.Az

