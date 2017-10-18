Azerbaijan, Russia to organize cruises on Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan started negotiations with Russian partners on the organization of cruises on the Caspian Sea, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Touris

He made the remarks Oct. 18 in Baku at a meeting with members of the Caspian-European Integration Business Club, Trend reports.

Samadov noted that the biggest problem in this issue is the unavailability of cruise liners.

“Currently, Russia is building two liners. Despite the fact that other Caspian states also wish to join this project later, Azerbaijan and Russia have already reached a verbal agreement on the organization of such cruises,” he said.

