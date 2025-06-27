Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Day celebrated at NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO organized an official reception marking the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For the first time, the event was attended by the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Ambassador Boris Ruge, and the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, as well as other senior officials of the Alliance, and the ambassadors and military representatives of NATO member and partner countries accredited to NATO, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In his opening remarks at the official reception, Jafar Huseynzada, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, stated that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which guard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, have gone through a difficult and challenging path since the early 1990s. He emphasized that thanks to the great attention and efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Armed Forces have today transformed into a capable, professional, and technologically advanced force.

In his speech, he highlighted that under the wise, rational, and visionary foreign policy and resolute leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan took lawful and decisive measures to liberate the territories of Azerbaijan that had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, ending the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and laying the foundation for lasting peace in the region.

He also mentioned that, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the year 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan.

It was highlighted that due to its contribution to international peace and security, participation in NATO’s peace support operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan - being the last partner nation to leave the country - and support for the energy security of NATO member and partner countries in Europe, Azerbaijan is recognized by the Alliance as a reliable partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring the safe evacuation of citizens of third countries and members of diplomatic missions from Iran during the recent Iran-Israel military confrontation was also emphasized.

In his remarks, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Ambassador Boris Ruge, spoke about Azerbaijan being a reliable partner of NATO. He commended Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO’s peace support operations, as well as to the energy security of Allied and partner nations, and highly valued its recent efforts to assist in the evacuation of third-country nationals and diplomatic personnel in the context of the Iran–Israel confrontation.

Ramil Hasanov, Military Representative of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to NATO’s Military Committee, delivered a speech on the history and development of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, as well as Azerbaijan’s partnership with NATO in the military domain.

In his address, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, founded in 1918, have today evolved into a modern force characterized by resilience and responsibility. Highlighting Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO’s peace support operations and its active participation in military exercises, Admiral Dragone described Azerbaijan as not only a regional actor but also a reliable partner that places importance on global peace and security beyond its own region.

As part of the official reception, a photo exhibition was organized, showcasing Azerbaijan’s partnership with the Alliance, the significant contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to NATO-Azerbaijan relations, President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to NATO Headquarters, and his meetings with NATO officials.

