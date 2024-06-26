Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Day marked at NATO headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brussels-based NATO headquarters hosted an event marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's partnership with the Alliance and the 106th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The event, organized by Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, gathered a distinguished assembly, News.Az reports.Among the attendees were high-ranking officials from NATO, including the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, the Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and key personnel from various NATO bodies such as the International Staff, International Military Staff, NATO Supreme Allied Power Europe (SHAPE), and NATO Support and Procurement Agency.Ambassadors and military representatives from both NATO member and partner countries, alongside members of the diplomatic corps, also joined in to honour the occasion. They reflected on the pivotal role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening Azerbaijan's armed forces and fostering its enduring partnership with NATO.Addressing the official reception, Jafar Huseynzadeh, Head of the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO, underscored the historical contributions of Heydar Aliyev and highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing regional security and cooperation through its partnership with NATO.NATO's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, and Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Lieutenant General Andrew Roling, delivered insightful speeches, emphasizing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO in promoting stability and security in the Caucasus region and beyond. The event underscored the deepening collaboration between Azerbaijan and NATO over the past three decades and celebrated their shared commitment to peace and security.

News.Az