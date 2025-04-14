Azerbaijan's Baku to roll out red carpet for Aviation Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum 2025 will be held in Baku on May 13–15, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Samir Rzayev posted on Facebook, News.Az reports.

"Within the framework of the forum, the industry’s most pressing priorities will be discussed, and exchanges of ideas will take place to enhance efficiency in the aviation sector, promote innovations, and achieve the Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

This notable event, supported by AZAL, will bring together:

Representatives from 50+ countries

60+ airlines

550+ registered participants

As Azerbaijan and AZAL, we take pride in hosting the Aviation Energy Forum, contributing to the global aviation agenda, expanding international partnerships, and strengthening our country's position as the region's aviation hub," his post reads.

To note, IATA was established in Havana, Cuba, on April 19, 1945. It serves as the principal mechanism for inter-airline collaboration in advancing safe, dependable, secure, and cost-effective air services for the benefit of global consumers. Championing the interests of airlines worldwide, it contests unjust regulations and fees, holds regulators and governments accountable, and endeavors for rational regulation. For more than 70 years, IATA has established worldwide commercial standards that underpin the air transport industry. It enables airlines to function safely, securely, efficiently, and affordably under well-defined regulations.

News.Az