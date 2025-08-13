Azerbaijan's Chief of General Staff visits Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has traveled to Islamabad at the invitation of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

At the welcoming ceremony, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Field Marshal Asim Munir passed along the guard of honor in accordance with the protocol. The national anthems of both countries were performed. At the end of the ceremony, a wreath was laid in front of the monument to the Martyrs, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The visit involves a broad exchange of views on the current state and progress of cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Pakistan and issues of common interest.

At the end of the meeting, Colonel General K.Valiyev congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir and the personnel of the Pakistan Army on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) on behalf of the leadership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Afterwards, Field Marshal Asim Munir was presented with the medal "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation" issued by relevant order of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army will participate in the military parade organized for the first time in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in Islamabad.

News.Az