Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended panel session at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

On April 12, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held in the Turkish city of Antalya, featured a panel session entitled “Building the future in a Fragmented World: Transformative Power of Education,” News.az reports.

First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, attended the event.

Prior to the session, attendees visited the stand of the African Culture House. Founded in 2016 at the initiative of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the African Culture House aims to promote the handicrafts of African women, transform their labor into economic value, and foster cultural solidarity.

The event, supported by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, began with a video presentation showcasing the Foundation's work.

The session highlighted the organization's global impact, noting that nearly 70,000 students are enrolled in the Foundation's schools across 55 countries.

Panelists extensively discussed the critical importance of educational development in today's world.

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan delivered a speech, emphasizing the heightened significance of education in an era marked by increased conflict. She stated that education is now more essential than ever for fostering social inclusion and achieving sustainable development.

The session continued with students from the Turkish Maarif Foundation school in Côte d'Ivoire performing songs in various languages.

