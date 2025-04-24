Azerbaijan's Khankendi to host ECO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will take place in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city.

The announcement was made by Rovshan Mirzoyev, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, during a panel discussion titled “Azerbaijan and the ECO: Opportunities and Prospects," News.Az reports, citing local media.

"This year Azerbaijan will host the 17th ECO summit in Khankandi. The theme will be sustainable development and climate‑resilient economic cooperation," he said.

For reference, the 16th ECO summit was held on November 9, 2023 in Tashkent.

