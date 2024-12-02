Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency reveals latest reports

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency reveals latest reports

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) announced that extensive demining operations were carried out across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, throughout November, News.az reports.

During the operations, 456 anti-personnel mines, 85 anti-tank mines, and 2,274 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered and neutralized.

In total, 4,707.4 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past month, ANAMA reported.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      