Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency reveals latest reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) announced that extensive demining operations were carried out across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, throughout November, News.az reports.

During the operations, 456 anti-personnel mines, 85 anti-tank mines, and 2,274 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered and neutralized.In total, 4,707.4 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past month, ANAMA reported.

News.Az