Azerbaijan's minifootball national team crowned world champion

Azerbaijan's minifootball national team crowned world champion
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has claimed victory at the Minifootball World Championship, held in Baku, marking a historic milestone for the national team.

The final match, hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena, saw Azerbaijan face Hungary in a thrilling showdown, News.Az reports.

With goals from Tamkin Kalilzade, Mahammad Khalilov, and a brace by Ravan Karimov, Azerbaijan secured a 4–2 win to become world champions for the first time in its history.

Under the leadership of head coach Elshad Guliyev, the team delivered a standout performance in front of their home crowd.

In the third-place match, Serbia defeated Montenegro 3–0 to secure the bronze medal.


