Azerbaijan's natural gas now plays a larger role in Bulgaria's energy balance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The role of Azerbaijani natural gas in Bulgaria's energy balance has increased, News.Az informs with reference to Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC).

The EWRC notes that in February, it set the price of natural gas at 84.34 lev (45 USD) per MWh, which is 3% higher than January's figure.

The price includes the entire contracted volume of Azerbaijani natural gas supplied through the Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline (IGB).

Gas supply from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria is carried out through the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), which is connected to TAP. The supply of Azerbaijani gas to this country via IGB began on October 1, 2022.

News.Az