Azerbaijan's parliament hosts Bahraini parliamentary delegation

Farid Hajiyev, head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Apparatus, met with a delegation led by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sisi Al-Buainain, Secretary-General of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Farid Hajiyev expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the development of relations at the level of parliamentary administrations. He highlighted the successful cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Bahrain within various international organizations and shared his views on expanding collaboration, strengthening ties, and implementing experience exchange programs, News.Az reports citing local media.

Secretary General Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sisi Al-Buainain expressed his satisfaction with being in Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of cooperation between the parliamentary administrations of the two countries, particularly through mutual exchanges of experience and regular visits. Both sides also exchanged views on deepening cooperation across various areas at the parliamentary administration level.

On the same day, members of the Azerbaijan–Bahrain interparliamentary relations working group met with the Bahraini delegation in the Milli Majlis. Head of the working group Sabir Hajiyev underlined that the high-level relations between the two states are built on the close and friendly ties of their heads of state.

In turn, Secretary-General Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sisi Al-Buainain noted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain. He expressed confidence that this milestone would further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the working group, Mashhur Mammadov and Ulviyya Aghayeva, also emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain across the political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural domains.

Later that day, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Apparatus Rustam Mahmudov and several department heads held a meeting with the Bahraini delegation. Mahmudov highlighted the reforms carried out in the Milli Majlis under the leadership of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

The guests were briefed on innovations in the field of information technologies in parliament, and were presented with slides demonstrating newly developed programs and digital tools.

