Azerbaijan's president receives OSCE secretary general

On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Secretary General of the OSCE.

The head of state congratulated Feridun Sinirlioğlu on his appointment as the OSCE Secretary General, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Feridun Sinirlioğlu expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and emphasized that the South Caucasus is one of the key regions on the OSCE agenda.

The OSCE Secretary General conveyed his congratulations on the progress made regarding the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that discussions on the normalization of relations between the two countries are ongoing.

Sinirlioğlu touched upon the cooperation projects implemented by the OSCE with Azerbaijan.

The head of state stated that the time has long come to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group, which had completely failed in resolving the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, and all institutions related to it, and reiterated that Armenia should also take steps in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that Azerbaijan had fully secured its territorial integrity and sovereignty through military and political means, thereby ensuring the establishment of the Helsinki Final Act and the norms and principles of international law in the South Caucasus.

The meeting included an exchange of views on various areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.

News.Az