Azerbaijan's president reviews operations of Zigh Electric Bus Depot

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday reviewed the operations of the Zigh Electric Bus Depot in Baku.

The head of state was introduced to electric buses of the "BYD" brand and "TX5" brand electric taxis, both manufactured in the People's Republic of China, News.Az reports.Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the progress made at the depot.The Zigh Electric Bus Depot spans a total area of 5.4 hectares and has the capacity to accommodate 210 electric buses, equipped with 60 charging stations.Currently, the depot houses 160 electric buses of the "BYD" brand.The head of state was provided with information about the technical specifications of these buses.The 2024 models feature an operational lifespan of 15 years and can carry 83 passengers. Each bus measures just over 12 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width, and exceeds 3 meters in height.To support the electric buses, a total of 100 chargers produced by Luobinsen will be installed throughout the city, with each charger providing a power capacity of 320 kW.The electric "LEVC TX5" plug-in hybrid taxis, which are British-designed but manufactured in China, comply with Euro-6 standards and can be charged in just 30 minutes. These vehicles can travel 130 kilometers solely on electric power and up to 600 kilometers when using the gasoline generator. Additionally, they are equipped with advanced safety features, including emergency braking, tire pressure monitoring, and traffic-sign recognition.The bus depot will also include a repair center, an administrative building, a transformer station, and service and technical areas. The Route Monitoring Center will effectively oversee and manage bus routes, schedules, and passenger safety. The depot is planned to operate in three shifts, 24 hours a day, employing 83 individuals.

News.Az