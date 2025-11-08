Azerbaijan's president shares video on Victory Day - VIDEO

The post reads: "The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history."
Son beş ilin tarixi Zəfər tarixidir, şanlı tariximizdir. #ZəfərGünü pic.twitter.com/rx3HqJ16CA— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 7, 2025
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
