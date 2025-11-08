Yandex metrika counter

  • Politics
Azerbaijan's president shares video on Victory Day - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: "The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history."


News.Az 

