Azerbaijan's presidential aide shares post from OTS summit in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a photo from an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

With my colleagues from Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in Shusha at the Summit of Organization of Turkic States pic.twitter.com/z9dB9sSDys — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) July 6, 2024

Posting the image on his official X account, Hajiyev wrote: “With my colleagues from Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in Shusha at the Summit of Organization of Turkic States.”The summit, themed “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport, Connectivity and Climate Action,” will serve as a platform for high-level discussions on key issues and the agenda of the organization. Leaders will make pivotal decisions, finalize and endorse documents related to various OTS projects.The summit is anticipated to result in the signing of the Karabakh Declaration and several other significant documents aimed at fostering regional collaboration and addressing key global challenges.

News.Az