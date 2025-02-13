Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field hits 28 bcm of gas output in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP Azerbaijan has announced that the Shah Deniz field produced approximately 28 billion standard cubic metres of gas in 2024.

In 2024, BP and its co-venturers spent around $2,203 million in operating expenditure and around $766 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, BP Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reporte.

The Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) power project, which started in 2022, was successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. This has enabled the SDA platform to receive its power supply directly from the Bravo platform, located just 8 kilometers away. The power connection has been established via a subsea power and fibre optic cable. This upgrade eliminates the need for the five diesel generators that had powered SDA since its start-up, increasing the platform’s operational efficiency, providing a robust, long-term, high-availability power supply and reducing costs.

During the year, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

"In 2024, the field produced around 28 billion standard cubic metres of gas and more than 4 million tonnes (around 35 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 29 billion standard cubic metres per year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Shah Deniz 2 achieved the start-up of the third well on the East North flank and progressed with subsea execution scope on the West South flank.

The subsea construction vessel Khankendi continued to provide life of field support covering services, surveys and interventions across all of the Shah Deniz 2 and ACG subsea producing assets. The single vessel strategy continued to be implemented in the region, with the Khankendi serving as the main vessel for all offshore construction, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair works, as well as for emergency response activities, making bp’s and its partners’ operations in the Caspian safer and more efficient.

The Shah Deniz 2 activities remain the primary mission for the Khankendi, focusing on delivering the remaining wells within the project. To ensure the efficient utilization of the vessel and drilling rigs, an integrated schedule has been developed to optimize activities and accelerate well start-up dates.

During the year of 2024, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack.

The Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. During the fourth quarter, the Istiglal rig delivered the de-completion and started the re-completion of the SDF02 well on the West South flank. The Heydar Aliyev rig progressed with the drilling of the SDD05 well on the West Flank.

In total, 21 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.

News.Az