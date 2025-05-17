Azerbaijan's Speaker visited the Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova visited the Vatican on a working visit on 17 May to attend the official inauguration ceremony of the Pope Leo XIV, the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis told News.Az.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at the international airport of Rome by Vatican officials, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov and our country's ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov.

