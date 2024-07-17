Azerbaijan's Zangilan tanker completes maiden voyage to Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangilan tanker, built at Baku Shipyard for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) and commissioned on July 2 in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev, has successfully completed its first voyage to Alaja port in Turkmenistan, News.Az reports citing ASCO.

The tanker transported crude oil from Turkmenistan to Sangachal Sea Port on July 17.The Zangilan, a new generation tanker measuring 141 meters in length and 16.9 meters in width, operates with a permanent crew of 15. It features six cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,212 cubic meters and a full load capacity of 7,800 tons.Notably, the Zangilan's technical specifications, particularly its draft, enable it to navigate shallow ports within the Caspian basin and transport cargo beyond the basin at maximum capacity.This marks Azerbaijan's fourth domestically built tanker at Baku Shipyard, following the Lachin and Kalbajar tankers. Unlike its predecessors, the Zangilan and the Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade tanker are designed to transport both oil and chemical products.Future plans include the construction of three additional tankers for ASCO at Baku Shipyard, with orders placed and agreements already signed for these projects.

