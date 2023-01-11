Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral and regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in the Majlis Ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Saudi Arabia Faiz bin Abdullah Ash-Shahri, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov stressed that the two countries have much in common in terms of history, culture and religion. The development of relations between the two countries over the 30-year period since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the presence of high-level political dialogue were noted.

In addition, the sides expressed high appreciation for mutual support over the years both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including in the UN and its specialized agencies, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement and other international platforms, and also it was noted that in December last year, a meeting of the commission on economic cooperation between the two countries was held in Baku.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the development of alternative energy sources, tourism and other areas.

The FM informed the chairman about the aggressive policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan, about the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Saudi Arabia's support for Azerbaijan's position was emphasized in this context. The Minister also informed about the steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period towards the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia, about the reconstruction and construction works in the territories liberated from occupation. In addition, the reasons for the protest of Azerbaijani activists on the Lachin road were brought to the attention of the meeting. Information was provided on numerous provocations by Armenia over the past two years, including the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, its use of the Lachin road for illegal activities, and the still existing mine threat.

Faiz bin Abdullah Ash-Shahri noted the high level of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan in a number of areas and expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation in the future.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.

