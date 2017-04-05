Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss relations between armed forces
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit in Saudi Arabia, has met with Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia.
The sides discussed prospects for relations between the armed forces of the two countries, and reviewed the issues of military cooperation, AzeTag reports.
