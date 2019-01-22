Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia hail development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shihri.

Expressing his contentment with the development of relations in all spheres between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of increasing efforts for further deepening of economic relations, AzerTag reports.

Expressing their satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan, the delegation highlighted the necessity of upgrading the relations to the level of strategic partnership. To this end, the sides noted the importance of further strengthening of cooperation ties in the fields of economy and education.

The sides also hailed the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups in the development of bilateral friendly relations.

Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shihri said that the position of Saudi Arabia in the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged and that the conflict should be resolved on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

