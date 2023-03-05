Azerbaijan says all responsibility for aggravation of situation in region lies with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement on the provocation committed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, News.Az reports.

“As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to the operative information received, the Armenian side, contrary to the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, continued to transport weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines to the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

Armenia did not stop its provocations even after the second Karabakh war, which put an end to the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, did not completely withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, continued to transport weapons, ammunition, as well as mines produced in Armenia in 2021 to the territory of Azerbaijan. The facts of planting mines were also revealed during the visit of representatives of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to the region.

In order to verify and clarify the information received about the transportation of weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines on secondary roads, which are an alternative to the Lachin road, on March 5, an operational unit of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was sent to the territory to inspect the vehicles transporting weapons, ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia to Khankendi. The opposing side opened fire and there were casualties and injuries among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel. The opposite side was suppressed by the retaliation fire of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Such acts of aggression and provocation demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements on the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region. These actions once again prove the need to apply the border control regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In order to prevent such military provocations, the Azerbaijani side demands the implementation of the trilateral statement, the cessation of the illegal transportation of weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia, as well as the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan.

All responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies with the Armenian side," the ministry said.

News.Az