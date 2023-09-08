Azerbaijan says Armenia escapes from real negotiations, torpedoes all previously reached arrangements

+ ↺ − 16 px

In all engagements through different international actors, such as the Russian Federation, United States, European Union or ICRC, Armenia escapes from real negotiations, behaves insincerely, and torpedoes all previously reached arrangements and understandings.

This statement was made at a briefing held on Friday for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of Minister of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov, News.Az reports.

It was stated that Armenia pursues one goal: to sustain separatism in the territory of Azerbaijan through all possible ideological, political, military, financial and other means. For this purpose, Armenia tries to win time and escapes from real steps to allow progress in negotiation in all tracks.

“It was also stated that the situation with respect to the delivery of goods to the Garabagh region to meet the needs of Armenian residents is a clear example, in this respect. The history of negotiations in this respect conducted through different third-parties proves one thing: Armenia is not interested in seeking solutions at the negotiation table,” the statement said.

