Azerbaijan says Armenia-planted landmines continue to threaten innocent people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landmines, indiscriminately placed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent people, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has stated.

“Yet another civilian was injured by a landmine explosion in Khojaly district, raising the number of victims to 383 since the end of 2020-war,” the ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“The location of the incident is another evidence of Armenia’s landmine deployment far beyond the former line of contact since 2020,” it noted.

“Given the immense adverse humanitarian impact, and the fact that lingering landmine contamination represents a challenge to efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation, Azerbaijan counts on adequate political and practical support by the international community to its demining efforts,” added the ministry.

Landmines, indiscriminately placed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent people.



Yet another civilian was injured by a landmine explosion in Khojaly district, raising the number of victims to since the end of 2020-war.… pic.twitter.com/wtFysOokNL — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 21, 2025

News.Az