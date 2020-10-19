Azerbaijan says Armenia’s occupying forces violate ceasefire by attacking civilians
Night shelling of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Goranboy, and Tartar districts followed in the morning by artillery strikes on Aghjabadi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday.
The ministry noted that Armenia's occupational forces continue violating the humanitarian ceasefire by attacking civilians.